First Cryptocurrency Used by Pornhub Eyes New Use Case in Mobile Charging

Cryptocurrency project Verge, previously adopted for payments by Pornhub, is forging a new role as a means to pay for mobile charging.

Verge Currency announced Tuesday it has teamed up with a U.S.-based firm called Voice Life to develop a new mobile charging device that accepts verge (XVG) as payment.

The tech will be on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2021.

When launched, users will be able to use the VergePAY platform to fund a two-minute charge of mobile devices. XVG is the only cryptocurrency the system will use, a Verge representative told CoinDesk.

The system will use a Far-Field Wireless Power Charging System from Voice Life. This “will ultimately convert ambient terahertz waves into storable energy,” according to the firm’s website.

Voice Life CEO Robert Smith said, “The ‘holy grail of blockchain technology’ is going to be a real-time application that extends its utility beyond just improving financial transactions. We believe we are developing that application with Verge.”

Pornhub previously used verge as its only cryptocurrency option for performer payouts after PayPal withdrew its services from the company. It has since added the tether (USDT) stablecoin and tron (TRX). More recently, it added bitcoin and litecoin payments.

