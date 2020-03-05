Commodities

First coronavirus death in Britain confirmed

Contributors
Kate Holton Reuters
Estelle Shirbon Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

The first coronavirus death in Britain has been confirmed, medical authorities said on Thursday.

Adds details

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - The first coronavirus death in Britain has been confirmed, medical authorities said on Thursday.

"The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, was an older patient who had underlying health conditions," England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement.

"We believe they contracted the virus in the UK and contact tracing is already underway," he added.

The hospital, in Reading, west of London, also issued a statement.

"The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus," it said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Estelle Shirbon and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)

((estelle.shirbon@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular