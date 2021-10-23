First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.12

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) will pay a dividend of US$0.12 on the 16th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

First Community's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, First Community's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 9.7% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First Community Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqCM:FCCO Historic Dividend October 23rd 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.16 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see First Community has been growing its earnings per share at 15% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for First Community's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like First Community's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think First Community might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 5 First Community analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

