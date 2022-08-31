First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is First Community Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. First Community managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of First Community's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note First Community achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.9% to US$59m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqCM:FCCO Earnings and Revenue History August 31st 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of First Community's forecast profits?

Are First Community Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Insiders both bought and sold First Community shares in the last year, but the good news is they spent US$48k more buying than they netted selling. At face value we can consider this a fairly encouraging sign for the company. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director E. Reynolds for US$22k worth of shares, at about US$21.94 per share.

Is First Community Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of First Community is that it is growing profits. Not every business can grow its EPS, but First Community certainly can. The real kicker is that insiders have been accumulating, suggesting that those who understand the company best see some potential. Of course, just because First Community is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of First Community, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.