First Community (FCCO) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, First Community (FCCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, reflecting a decline of 30.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.93 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific First Community metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 73.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 66.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Margin' stands at 2.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Interest-Earning Assets - Average Balance' will likely reach $1.64 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.56 billion.



Shares of First Community have experienced a change of -12.5% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCCO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

