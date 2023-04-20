First Community (FCCO) Declares $0.14 Dividend

First Community said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 2, 2023 will receive the payment on May 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 3.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=232).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Community. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCCO is 0.38%, an increase of 153.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 4,698K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.30% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Community is $24.10. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from its latest reported closing price of $20.37.

The projected annual revenue for First Community is $67MM, an increase of 11.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Trust holds 13K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 34K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCCO by 117,188.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 210K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186K shares, representing an increase of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCCO by 30.59% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 69K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 29.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCCO by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Holdings holds 47K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCCO by 17.45% over the last quarter.

First Community Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'FCCO' and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia.

