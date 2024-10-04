First Community (FCCO) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

First Community in Focus

Based in Lexington, First Community (FCCO) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -2.93%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.15 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.87%. In comparison, the Banks - Southeast industry's yield is 2.51%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.51%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $0.60 is up 7.1% from last year. First Community has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 5.36%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, First Community's payout ratio is 39%, which means it paid out 39% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for FCCO for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $1.69 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 9.03%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, FCCO presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

