First Community Corporation (FCCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 01, 2021

First Community Corporation (FCCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FCCO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCCO was $17.2, representing a -21.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.80 and a 40.64% increase over the 52 week low of $12.23.

FCCO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports FCCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.33%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCCO Dividend History page.

