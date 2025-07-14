First Community Corp. To Acquire Signature Bank Of Georgia For About $41.6 Mln

(RTTNews) - First Community Corporation (FCCO), the holding company of First Community Bank, and Signature Bank of Georgia (SGBG) Monday said that they have agreed on acquiring Signature by First Community for about $41.6 million, in stock.

The transaction is expected to add to First Community's earnings per share by nearly 4.4% in 2026, the first year of combined operations.

As per the deal, Signature shareholders will have the right to receive 0.6410 shares of First Community for each Signature stock they own.

On a pro forma basis, the combined company is expected to have total assets of approximately $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2 billion, and $1.5 billion in total loans at closing.

In connection with the merger, Signature Chairman and CEO Freddie J. Deutsch will be appointed as the regional market president and director of Specialty Business Lending of First Community Bank. Other key members of Signature's leadership team will also remain at First Community Bank.

The deal is expected to close early in the first quarter of 2026.

"This transaction provides meaningful value to our shareholders—including a cash dividend and increased liquidity—while positioning the combined company for long-term success," said Signature Chairman and CEO Freddie J. Deutsch.

