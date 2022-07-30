First Community Bankshares' (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.29 on the 19th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

First Community Bankshares' Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

First Community Bankshares has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on First Community Bankshares' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 42%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 12.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:FCBC Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

First Community Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $1.16. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that First Community Bankshares has been growing its earnings per share at 12% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like First Community Bankshares' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on First Community Bankshares management tenure, salary, and performance. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

