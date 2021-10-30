First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.27

The board of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 19th of November to US$0.27. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 3.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

First Community Bankshares' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, First Community Bankshares' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 12.5% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

First Community Bankshares Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGS:FCBC Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. First Community Bankshares has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for First Community Bankshares' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like First Community Bankshares' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that First Community Bankshares is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for First Community Bankshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



