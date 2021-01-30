First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 4th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of February.

First Community Bankshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.00 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that First Community Bankshares has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of $21.46. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether First Community Bankshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately First Community Bankshares's payout ratio is modest, at just 49% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit First Community Bankshares paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FCBC Historic Dividend January 30th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at First Community Bankshares, with earnings per share up 8.9% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First Community Bankshares has delivered 9.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has First Community Bankshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? First Community Bankshares has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. First Community Bankshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while First Community Bankshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for First Community Bankshares that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.