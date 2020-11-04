First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that FCBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.37, the dividend yield is 4.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCBC was $20.37, representing a -37.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.82 and a 18.36% increase over the 52 week low of $17.21.

FCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.98. Zacks Investment Research reports FCBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.55%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCBC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

