First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCBC was $33, representing a -1.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.46 and a 74.51% increase over the 52 week low of $18.91.

FCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.96. Zacks Investment Research reports FCBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.75%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fcbc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

