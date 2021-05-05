First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that FCBC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.68, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCBC was $30.68, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.95 and a 78.27% increase over the 52 week low of $17.21.

FCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports FCBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.85%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

