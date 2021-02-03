First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCBC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FCBC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCBC was $22.78, representing a -27.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.32 and a 32.36% increase over the 52 week low of $17.21.

FCBC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCBC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports FCBC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.25%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

