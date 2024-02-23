First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Price Target Increased by 5.71% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for First Community Bankshares (NasdaqGS:FCBC) has been revised to 37.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.71% from the prior estimate of 35.70 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 38.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.91% from the latest reported closing price of 32.28 / share.

First Community Bankshares Declares $0.29 Dividend

On January 23, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $32.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.70%, the lowest has been 2.32%, and the highest has been 5.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.68 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Community Bankshares. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCBC is 0.03%, a decrease of 10.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 7,190K shares. The put/call ratio of FCBC is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 595K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 7.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 423K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 1.42% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 418K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 2.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 360K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 13.23% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 228K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing an increase of 3.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 6.44% over the last quarter.

First Community Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 50 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management andinvestment advicethrough its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.18 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2020.

