First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) has been revised to 33.66 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of 28.56 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.33 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.09% from the latest reported closing price of 33.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Community Bankshares. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCBC is 0.02%, a decrease of 32.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 6,857K shares. The put/call ratio of FCBC is 8.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 638K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 38.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 420K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 408K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 29.75% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 372K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 27.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 286K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 29.54% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 211K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 29.35% over the last quarter.

First Community Bankshares Background Information

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 50 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management andinvestment advicethrough its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.18 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2020.

