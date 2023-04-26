First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Declares $0.29 Dividend

First Community Bankshares said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.97%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.48%, the lowest has been 2.04%, and the highest has been 5.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Community Bankshares. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCBC is 0.04%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 6,879K shares. The put/call ratio of FCBC is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Community Bankshares is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.05% from its latest reported closing price of 23.33.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Community Bankshares is 170MM, an increase of 15.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 639K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 52.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing a decrease of 14.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 14.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 397K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 2.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 277K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 1.32% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 209K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCBC by 6.97% over the last quarter.

First Community Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 50 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2020. First Community Bank offers wealth management andinvestment advicethrough its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.18 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2020. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.01 billion as of December 31, 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.