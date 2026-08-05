First Community Bankshares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FCBC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, First Community Bankshares Inc (Symbol: FCBC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.33, payable on 8/21/26. As a percentage of FCBC's recent stock price of $48.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of First Community Bankshares Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when FCBC shares open for trading on 8/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FCBC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCBC's low point in its 52 week range is $31.2129 per share, with $49.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.49.

In Wednesday trading, First Community Bankshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

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Further FCBC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.