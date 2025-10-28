First Commonwealth Financial Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $41.32 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $32.08 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Commonwealth Financial reported adjusted earnings of $41.16 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.1% to $111.12 million from $96.51 million last year.

First Commonwealth Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $41.32 Mln. vs. $32.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $111.12 Mln vs. $96.51 Mln last year.

