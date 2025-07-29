First Commonwealth Financial Q2 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $33.40 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $37.08 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Commonwealth Financial reported adjusted earnings of $39.49 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $106.24 million from $94.99 million last year.

First Commonwealth Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

