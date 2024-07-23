First Commonwealth Financial Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $37.1 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $42.8 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, First Commonwealth Financial reported adjusted earnings of $37.1 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Commonwealth Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $37.1 Mln. vs. $42.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.42 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.