First Commonwealth Financial Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $32.70 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $37.55 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Commonwealth Financial reported adjusted earnings of $32.78 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Commonwealth Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.70 Mln. vs. $37.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.37 last year.

