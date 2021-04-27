First Commonwealth Financial Q1 Core Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) reported that its first quarter core earnings per share increased to $0.41 from $0.05, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income was $39.8 million or $0.41 per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share, prior year.

First quarter net interest income (FTE) was $69.8 million compared to $68.1 million, previous year. Noninterest income was $27.3 million compared to $19.3 million. Analysts expected revenue of $95.97 million, for the quarter.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which represents a 4.5% increase from the previous quarter. The cash dividend is payable on May 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.