First Commonwealth Financial Q1 Core Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) reported that its first quarter core earnings per share increased to $0.41 from $0.05, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.29, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income was $39.8 million or $0.41 per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share, prior year.

First quarter net interest income (FTE) was $69.8 million compared to $68.1 million, previous year. Noninterest income was $27.3 million compared to $19.3 million. Analysts expected revenue of $95.97 million, for the quarter.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, which represents a 4.5% increase from the previous quarter. The cash dividend is payable on May 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.

