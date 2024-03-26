First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.44, changing hands as low as $13.37 per share. First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.16 per share, with $15.895 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.40.

