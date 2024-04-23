First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) reported revenue of $116.29 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.02 million, representing a surprise of -3.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Commonwealth Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Core Efficiency Ratio : 55.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.1%.

: 55.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 56.1%. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.

: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.7%. Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) : $10.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.55 billion.

: $10.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.55 billion. Gain on sale of mortgage loans : $1.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.81 million.

: $1.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.81 million. Total Non-Interest Income : $23.99 million compared to the $24.52 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $23.99 million compared to the $24.52 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gain on sale of other loans and assets : $2.05 million versus $1.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.05 million versus $1.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $92.30 million compared to the $96.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $92.30 million compared to the $96.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. Insurance and retail brokerage commissions : $2.25 million compared to the $2.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.25 million compared to the $2.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other Income : $2.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.16 million.

: $2.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.16 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $5.38 million versus $5.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.38 million versus $5.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Income from bank owned life insurance : $1.29 million compared to the $1.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.29 million compared to the $1.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Trust income: $2.73 million compared to the $2.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

