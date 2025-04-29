First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) reported $118.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Commonwealth Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Core Efficiency Ratio : 59.1% versus 58.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 59.1% versus 58.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) : $10.75 billion versus $10.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $10.75 billion versus $10.77 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total Non-Interest Income : $22.50 million compared to the $22.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $22.50 million compared to the $22.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gain on sale of mortgage loans : $1.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 million.

: $1.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 million. Gain on sale of other loans and assets : $1.39 million versus $1.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.39 million versus $1.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $95.52 million compared to the $94.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $95.52 million compared to the $94.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. Card-related interchange income : $3.65 million compared to the $3.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.65 million compared to the $3.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest income, (FTE) : $95.86 million versus $94.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $95.86 million versus $94.42 million estimated by two analysts on average. Trust income : $3.02 million compared to the $3.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.02 million compared to the $3.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $5.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.59 million.

: $5.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.59 million. Insurance and retail brokerage commissions: $3.17 million versus $2.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

