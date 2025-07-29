First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) reported $130.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Core Efficiency Ratio : 54.1% compared to the 58.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 54.1% compared to the 58.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Net interest margin (FTE) : 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%.

: 3.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.7%. Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) : $11.16 billion compared to the $11.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $11.16 billion compared to the $11.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Gain on sale of mortgage loans : $1.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.75 million.

: $1.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.75 million. Total Non-Interest Income: $24.75 million compared to the $23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how First Commonwealth Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

