First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, First Commonwealth Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.46 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Commonwealth Financial has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current stock price of $16.56. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately First Commonwealth Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NYSE:FCF Historic Dividend January 31st 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, First Commonwealth Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, First Commonwealth Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is First Commonwealth Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, First Commonwealth Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in First Commonwealth Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Commonwealth Financial you should know about.

