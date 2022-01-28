First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) came out with its full-year results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$386m were in line with what the analysts predicted, First Commonwealth Financial surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.44 per share, modestly greater than expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

NYSE:FCF Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, First Commonwealth Financial's six analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$390.2m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 13% to US$1.28 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$391.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.27 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.8% to US$18.50despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of First Commonwealth Financial's earnings by assigning a price premium. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on First Commonwealth Financial, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$20.00 and the most bearish at US$15.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that First Commonwealth Financial's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.0% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 5.7% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that First Commonwealth Financial is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that First Commonwealth Financial's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for First Commonwealth Financial going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Commonwealth Financial you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.