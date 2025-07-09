First Commonwealth Financial Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on July 30, 2025

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation will host a conference call on July 30, 2025, to discuss Q2 financial results.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation announced that it will host a conference call on July 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The call will feature leadership including President and CEO T. Michael Price, CFO James R. Reske, Chief Revenue Officer Jane Grebenc, and Chief Credit Officer Brian J. Sohocki. The financial results will be reported in a press release issued after the market closes on July 29, 2025. Participants can listen to the call either via a live webcast on the company’s Investor Relations website or by phone. Questions from the public will be accepted via email starting the morning of the call. First Commonwealth, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, operates numerous banking and mortgage offices across Pennsylvania and Ohio, providing various financial services.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is proactively engaging with investors by hosting a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to shareholder communication.

Theearnings callwill feature key executives, including the President and CEO, which highlights the company's leadership's direct involvement in addressing investor interests and providing insights into performance.

The scheduled release of the earnings report will allow investors and analysts to prepare for the call, fostering an atmosphere of informed discussion regarding the company's financial health.

Announcement of theearnings callmay indicate that the company is preparing to report potentially unfavorable financial results for the second quarter of 2025, raising concerns among investors.



The lack of preliminary financial highlights in the press release might create uncertainty or speculation about the company's performance leading up to theearnings call



Emphasis on the future conference call may distract from current financial challenges or market conditions that could affect the company's performance.

When is the Second Quarter 2025earnings call

Theearnings callis scheduled for Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I participate in the conference call?

You can join by phone at 1-888-330-3181 (U.S. toll free) or 1-646-960-0699 (international toll).

Where can I find the earnings press release?

The press release will be available on First Commonwealth's Investor Relations webpage after market close on July 29, 2025.

Who will host theearnings call

T. Michael Price, President and CEO, will host the call, joined by several executive team members.

How can I submit questions for the call?

Questions can be emailed to investorrelations@fcbanking.com starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025.

$FCF Insider Trading Activity

$FCF insiders have traded $FCF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD D BRICE purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $112,630

MICHAEL P MCCUEN (EVP/Chief Lending Officer) purchased 3,020 shares for an estimated $50,041

$FCF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $FCF stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FCF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCF in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/06/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 01/30/2025

$FCF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FCF recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FCF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Motta from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $18.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Matt Breese from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 Manuel Navas from DA Davidson set a target price of $21.0 on 01/30/2025

Media Relations







Ron Wahl





Communications and Media Relations





Phone: 724-463-6806





E-mail:



RWahl@fcbanking.com









Investor Relations











Ryan M. Thomas





FP&A and Investor Relations





Phone: 724-463-1690





E-mail:



RThomas1@fcbanking.com





