First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.43, the dividend yield is 2.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCF was $15.43, representing a -1.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.69 and a 88.4% increase over the 52 week low of $8.19.

FCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports FCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 73.33%, compared to an industry average of 29.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fcf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.