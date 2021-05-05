First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.115 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.04, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCF was $15.04, representing a -3.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.56 and a 122.16% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

FCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports FCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.56%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCF Dividend History page.

