First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FCF has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCF was $12.11, representing a -15.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.33 and a 78.88% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

FCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports FCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.46%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

