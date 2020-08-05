First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FCF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.89, the dividend yield is 5.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCF was $7.89, representing a -47.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.93 and a 16.54% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

FCF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.83. Zacks Investment Research reports FCF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.82%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.