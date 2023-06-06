First Commonwealth Financial Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FCF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.72, changing hands as high as $13.88 per share. First Commonwealth Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.325 per share, with $16.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.83.

