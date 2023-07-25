First Commonwealth Financial Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $42.8 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Commonwealth Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $42.8 Mln. vs. $30.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.42 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.