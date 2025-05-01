Markets
First Commonwealth Completes Acquisition Of CenterBank, Expands In Cincinnati

May 01, 2025 — 02:41 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Thursday announced that it has finalized its acquisition of CenterGroup Financial, Inc., the parent company of CenterBank, based in Milford, Ohio.

This merger marks a strategic expansion into the Cincinnati market.

President and CEO T. Michael Price expressed enthusiasm about the completion of the merger, highlighting CenterBank's strong reputation as a business-focused community bank and affirming plans to build on that foundation by integrating its employees and customers.

By June 2025, following a full systems conversion, CenterBank customers will gain access to First Commonwealth's broader service network, including 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 127 retail offices across Pennsylvania and Ohio.

They will also benefit from expanded offerings such as mortgages, personal loans, wealth management, insurance, and enhanced digital banking tools. Commercial clients will have access to comprehensive financing, cash management, and payment processing solutions.

FCF is currently trading at $15.4, or 0.52% higher on the NYSE.

