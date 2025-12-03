BioTech
KURA

First Commercial Sale Of KOMZIFTI In U.S. Triggers $135 Million Milestone Payment To Kura

December 03, 2025 — 07:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) is all set to receive a $135 million milestone payment from its partner Kyowa Kirin, following the first U.S. commercial sale of KOMZIFTI.

KOMZIFTI received FDA approval for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia as recently as last month (November 13, 2025).

Kura entered into a $1.5 billion global strategic partnership with Japan-based Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. in November 2024 to jointly develop and commercialize KOMZIFTI.

The companies will split U.S. profits 50/50, with Kura overseeing U.S. development, commercialization, and sales reporting, while Kyowa Kirin holds exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

As of November 2025, Kura had received a total of $465.0 million, comprised of the upfront fixed payment of $330.0 million and $135 million in milestones.

NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukaemia is a subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) characterized by a specific mutation in the NPM1 gene. This mutation affects the behavior and maturation of blood-forming cells in the bone marrow.

KURA shares closed Monday's trade at $11.13, down 2.71%. In the pre-market, the shares are trading 1.53 % up at $11.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KURA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.