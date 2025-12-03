First Commercial Sale Of KOMZIFTI In U.S. Triggers $135 Million Milestone Payment To Kura

(RTTNews) - Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) is all set to receive a $135 million milestone payment from its partner Kyowa Kirin, following the first U.S. commercial sale of KOMZIFTI.

KOMZIFTI received FDA approval for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia as recently as last month (November 13, 2025).

Kura entered into a $1.5 billion global strategic partnership with Japan-based Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. in November 2024 to jointly develop and commercialize KOMZIFTI.

The companies will split U.S. profits 50/50, with Kura overseeing U.S. development, commercialization, and sales reporting, while Kyowa Kirin holds exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

As of November 2025, Kura had received a total of $465.0 million, comprised of the upfront fixed payment of $330.0 million and $135 million in milestones.

NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukaemia is a subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) characterized by a specific mutation in the NPM1 gene. This mutation affects the behavior and maturation of blood-forming cells in the bone marrow.

KURA shares closed Monday's trade at $11.13, down 2.71%. In the pre-market, the shares are trading 1.53 % up at $11.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.