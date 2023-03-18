First Citizens in talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank - Bloomberg News

Adds details from the report, context

March 18 (Reuters) - First Citizens BancShares Inc FCNCA.O is evaluating an offer for Silicon Valley Bank SIVB.O, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

At least one other suitor is making a serious consideration for the collapsed lender, the report said.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp had asked banks interested in acquiring Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank to submit bids by March 17.

The auctions followed the FDIC taking over Silicon Valley Bank last Friday and Signature Bank SBNY.Oon Sunday, as the collapses of the two U.S. mid-sized lenders whipsawed global financial markets over fears of a contagion.

This will be the FDIC's second attempt at selling SVB after a failed effort a week ago. The FDIC had retained investment bank Piper Sandler Cos PIPR.N to run a new auction, the sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast.)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.