First Citizens (FCNCA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) reported revenue of $2.25 billion, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $51.27, compared to $45.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $44.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 64.5% compared to the 59.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 64.5% compared to the 59.3% average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-off ratio : 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.4% versus 0.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Book value per share : $1,718.71 compared to the $1,709.37 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1,718.71 compared to the $1,709.37 average estimate based on four analysts. Nonaccrual loans at period end : $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion.

: $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $213.29 billion compared to the $213.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $213.29 billion compared to the $213.55 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Income : $1.72 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $715 million versus $531.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $715 million versus $531.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Factoring commissions : $20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.03 million.

: $20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.03 million. Cardholder services, net : $37 million versus $39.86 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $37 million versus $39.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Deposit fees and service charges : $63 million versus $60.7 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $63 million versus $60.7 million estimated by three analysts on average. Merchant services, net: $13 million versus $12.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how First Citizens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of First Citizens have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

