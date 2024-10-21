First Citizens (FCNCA) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $47.94 per share, reflecting a decline of 14.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.36 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.5%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some First Citizens metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 52.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 54.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' should come in at $203.80 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $193.99 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Nonaccrual loans at period end' at $1.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $899 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total nonperforming assets' of $1.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $961 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $1.82 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.99 billion.

Analysts expect 'Factoring commissions' to come in at $18.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $21 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Cardholder services, net' will reach $40.35 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $44.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Merchant services, net' will reach $12.05 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Insurance commissions' should arrive at $13.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13 million.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non Interest Income' to reach $583.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $615 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Client investment fees' stands at $53.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



