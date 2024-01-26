News & Insights

First Citizens BancShares Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) reported fourth quarter net income available to common stockholders of $499 million, or $34.33 per common share compared to $243 million or $16.67 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $678 million, or $46.58 per common share compared to $306 million or $20.94 per share. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $47.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net revenue increased to $2.45 billion from $1.23 billion, prior year. Adjusted net revenue was $2.37 billion compared to $1.09 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $2.38 billion in revenue.

