First Citizens BancShares' Preferredd Stock Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

November 30, 2023 — 02:11 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A (Symbol: FCNCP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $20.53 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FCNCP was trading at a 17.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of FCNCP shares, versus FCNCA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for FCNCP, showing historical dividend payments on First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A:

FCNCP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A (Symbol: FCNCP) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FCNCA) are up about 0.4%.

