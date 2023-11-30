First Citizens BancShares' Preferredd Stock Series A Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A (Symbol: FCNCP) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $20.53 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FCNCP was trading at a 17.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.58% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FCNCP shares, versus FCNCA:
Below is a dividend history chart for FCNCP, showing historical dividend payments on First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A:
In Thursday trading, First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A (Symbol: FCNCP) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FCNCA) are up about 0.4%.
Also see: Preferred Stock Newsletters
SPXB shares outstanding history
OR Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.