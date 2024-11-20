First Citizens BancShares' Preferred Shares Series A Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A (Symbol: FCNCP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3438), with shares changing hands as low as $22.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, FCNCP was trading at a 9.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.78% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for FCNCP, showing historical dividend payments on First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A:

In Wednesday trading, First Citizens BancShares Inc's 5.375% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Prfd Stock Series A (Symbol: FCNCP) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FCNCA) are up about 1.9%.

