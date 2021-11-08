First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCNCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FCNCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $851.18, the dividend yield is .22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCNCA was $851.18, representing a -7.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $915.40 and a 71.55% increase over the 52 week low of $496.18.

FCNCA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCNCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $55.38. Zacks Investment Research reports FCNCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -53.62%, compared to an industry average of 24%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fcnca Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCNCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCNCA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 4.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCNCA at 2.52%.

