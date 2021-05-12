First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCNCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FCNCA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $824.74, the dividend yield is .23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCNCA was $824.74, representing a -8.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $901.17 and a 172.03% increase over the 52 week low of $303.19.

FCNCA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCNCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $56.89. Zacks Investment Research reports FCNCA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.99%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCNCA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCNCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCNCA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 37.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCNCA at 8.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.