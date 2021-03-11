First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCNCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCNCA was $817.83, representing a -0.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $821.24 and a 196.23% increase over the 52 week low of $276.08.

FCNCA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCNCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $47.82.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCNCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCNCA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (USEQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 73.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCNCA at 2.52%.

