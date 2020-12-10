First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCNCA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 17.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $613.22, the dividend yield is .31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCNCA was $613.22, representing a -0.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $615.88 and a 122.12% increase over the 52 week low of $276.08.

FCNCA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FCNCA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $43.78.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCNCA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCNCA as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX (FXO)

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK)

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 34.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCNCA at 2.48%.

